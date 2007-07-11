Mouser Electronics and RF Monolithics Sign Global Distribution Agreement

Mouser Electronics, Inc. announced it has signed a global distribution agreement with RF Monolithics, Inc. (RFM), a leading manufacturer of RF components.

RFM's products include RF components as well as short-range radio transmitters, receivers, and transceivers that enable machine-to-machine (M2M) capabilities as embedded components to enable wireless connectivity. OEMs embed these products to provide RF functionality and connectivity within a single piece of equipment or across entire operating systems.



Mouser's inventory includes a variety of RFM products including resonators, RF and IF filters, clocks and oscillators, RF integrated circuits, and Virtual Wire(tm) devices.



"Mouser Electronics represents best-in-class customer-focused distribution in the electronics components industry," said David Crawford, Vice President of Sales at RFM. "Their extensive product catalog published every 90 days combined with their intuitive, user-friendly website and online catalog, along with their expansive shipping capacity, will be a great advantage to customers who are looking for up-to-date product information and availability of the RFM components available for their next generation of electronic devices." According to Mike Scott, Mouser Vice President of Active Products, the distributor welcomes the opportunity to penetrate new markets and increase new customers for RF Monolithics by introducing the manufacturer's innovative wireless solutions to the design engineering community.



"Our engineering customers' design projects require rapid introduction of the newest products and technologies available in the marketplace," Scott said. "By adding RF Monolithics's unique wireless components to our linecard, we're able to quickly introduce the brand to a new segment of the engineering community."



As the fastest growing distributor in the electronics industry, Mouser is the only major distributor to publish a new 1,850+ page print catalog every 90 days. In addition, its daily updated website contains over 845,000 products available for easy online purchase 24 hours a day, provides more than 677,000 downloadable data sheets, and over 1.5 million cross-references.