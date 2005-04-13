Transmode Selected for Red Herring 100 Europe Award

Transmode is a recipient of Red Herring 100 Europe, a selection of the 100 private companies in Europe and Israel that play a leading role in innovation and technology.

Red Herring's lists of top private companies are an important part of the magazine's tradition of identifying new and innovative technology companies and entrepreneurs. Companies like Google and eBay were spotted in their early days by Red Herring editors as those that would change the way we live and work. This is the first time that Red Herring magazine has compiled a list focused exclusively on the most promising startups in Europe.



Red Herring's editorial staff rigorously evaluated more than 600 private companies through a careful analysis of financial data and subjective criteria, including quality of management, execution of strategy, and dedication to research and development.



Transmode is a new global specialist in Optical Networking. The company was formed when two of Europe's most successful private telecoms companies, Transmode Systems and Lumentis, merged in March 2005 to address renewed worldwide demand for scalable, reliable and low-cost Optical Networking solutions.