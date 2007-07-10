Texas Instruments Includes Green Hills in its development boards

Texas Instruments Includes Green Hills Software MULTI Development Tools in DaVinci™ Technology Evaluation Modules.

Green Hills Software, Inc. has announced that an evaluation version of its MULTI integrated development environment (IDE) for DaVinci™ technology from Texas Instruments Inc. (TI) is shipping with each Digital Video Evaluation Module (DVEVM). Developed in partnership with TI, the Green Hills Software MULTI IDE for DaVinci technology provides the most comprehensive suite of development tools and operating system-aware debugging for TI's TMS320DM644x systems-on-chip (SoC) processors.



TI's DaVinci technology is a complete offering of video-optimized processors, software, development tools and support ecosystem tailored for the simple development of efficient and compelling digital video and its associated audio.



“Green Hills Software is excited to offer MULTI for DaVinci in a seamless delivery method through the DVEVMs. Now, developers using DaVinci technology can obtain rapid access to the most complete development solution available, allowing them to be more efficient and effective in their product development," said Dan Mender, director, business development, Green Hills Software.



“MULTI is key for enabling DaVinci technology developers to achieve digital video product innovation and differentiation in the fastest, most intuitive manner," said Greg Mar, worldwide DSP SoC platform manager, TI. “Its advanced multicore debugging and OS aware capabilities are the basis to delivering the best time to market for product development."