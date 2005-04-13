Nokia sign agreement in Indonesia

Nokia has signed an agreement with leading Indonesian operator Telkomsel to expand its packet core network in Indonesia.

With this deal Telkomsel will be able to address the strong demand for mobile voice and data services from its rapidly increasing subscriber base, which currently stands at more than 17.5 million.



Under the contract Nokia is supplying 3GPP packet core network solution and related services including implementation, project management, planning and optimization, Nokia NetAct(TM) Traffica and Nokia NetAct(TM) network and service management system. Deliveries have already begun and implementation is ongoing.