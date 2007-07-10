Sony Ericsson contributes to 20% of Ericsson's profit

Sony Ericsson will the night between Wednesday and Thursday release its report for the second quarter. Analysts are positive and are expecting the report to follow the company's positive trend with increased profit and turnover.

Sony Ericsson has increased its market share from 6.8% last year to 8.8% today. The company is increasing both profit and turnover and is expected to release another improved collection of figures the night between Wednesday and Thursday. Sony Ericsson's contribution to the mother company Ericsson's total profit has increased in importance. Sony Ericsson, which is 50% owned by Ericsson is contributing with almost 20% of Ericsson's total profit.