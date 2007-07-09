Mouser to distribute Lemo

Mouser Electronics, Inc. today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with LEMO USA, Inc. to distribute the manufacturer's extensive line of precision modular connectors.

LEMO is a global manufacturer of a wide range of push-pull circular connectors and module connector solutions. Known for exceptional quality and reliability, LEMO connectors are ideal for any application where connectors are frequently engaged and disengaged, harsh environments, medical equipment, test and measurement instrumentation, audio-video, telecommunications, and many other market applications.



"LEMO had the foresight to see that Mouser is a very aggressive and fast growing company. They bring product and design-in solutions very quickly to the design engineering community with their superior logistics and IT systems," said Timothy J. Hassett, General Manager, LEMO USA, Inc. "In addition, LEMO saw the need to add industry-leading products from a new channel dedicated to the design-in and prototyping stages," Hassett continued. "We are pleased to be working with Mouser

to bring the combination of our products and their service to the marketplace."



According to Barry McConnell, Mouser's Vice President of Product Marketing, the distribution agreement with LEMO capitalizes on Mouser's core competencies of fast introduction, extensive stocking, and promotion of the newest products to the design engineering community.



"Adding LEMO to the Mouser linecard enhances our interconnect product offering and allows us to honor our commitment to deliver high quality, innovative products to the design engineering community," McConnell said.



As the fastest growing catalog distributor in the electronics industry, Mouser is the only major distributor to publish a new 1,850+ page print catalog every 90 days. In addition, its daily updated website contains over 845,000 products available for easy online purchase 24 hours a day,

provides more than 677,000 downloadable data sheets, and over 1.5 million cross-references.