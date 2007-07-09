Motorola to take $101 million charge in Q2

Motorola announced it will take a charge of $101 million in its second quarter.

The $101 million charge in the second quarter taken by Motorola is a result of massive lay-offs and restructuring costs.



The company announced in a press release that the total consists of $115 million in layoff-related charges and $14 million in reversals for prior-period accruals that it no longer needs.