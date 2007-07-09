Farnell named Pan-European<br>distributor of the year by C&D

Farnell named as the C&D Technologies Pan-European distributor of the year.

C&D Technologies has presented its Pan-European Distributor of the Year Award to Farnell. The award recognises the significant sales growth achieved by the UK based multi-channel pan-European distributor for the C&D products it represents. It also acknowledges the smooth and effective way in which the addition of new products to the C&D Technologies portfolio has been managed and the strong relationship that exists between the two companies.



Farnell has been a C&D Technologies distributor for over 10 years and offers a large inventory of the company's products that includes AC/ DC power supplies, DC/DC converters, inductors, transformers and panel meters. Farnell provides quick-turn delivery and logistics support for both local and global requirements. The product offering is supported by comprehensive technical data and assistance to help design engineers make the most appropriate choice for their specific applications.



The award was presented by Andy Barber, C&D's EMEA Distribution Manager to Marianne Culver, SVP Global Supplier Management, Farnell, at a ceremony in Paris.



Commenting on the award, Andy Barber said: “Farnell offers C&D Technologies a unique opportunity for extensive reach into the Pan-European marketplace with an ever-increasing range of products. This award represents our appreciation for their energy and support in attaining our mutual goals."



Marianne Culver said: “We are delighted to receive this award from C&D Technologies that recognises the close and effective relationship between the two companies. It clearly demonstrates that both businesses are collaborating to ensure we jointly meet and exceed customer expectations throughout EMEA."