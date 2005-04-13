X-Line to provide quarterly online auctions in 2005

X-Line Asset Management announced it's utilization of its innovative online auction technology. X-Line will thereby attain high value for the liquidation of various customers' equipment assets.

The next event on xlineassets.com is an auction of the assets of an entire PCB facility on the 27th of April. X-Line will buy, sell and value idle equipment for SMT, PCB, and Semiconductor manufacturers.