Schleuniger choses new distributors

Swiss cable assembly equipment maker Schleuniger AG has selected two new distributors for the Nordics, the Baltics and South Africa.

Cable assembly equipment maker Schleuniger AG has chosen two new distributors. UpTech for the Nordic and the Baltics and Hycrimp for South Africa. UpTech will handle distribution, marketing, sales and support of the Schleuniger product range in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia.



In South Africa it will be the newly formed distributor Hycrimp that will take care of the distribution, marketing, sales and support for the Schleuniger product range.