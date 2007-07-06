Flextronics engaged in education project<br>at Anna University

Flextronics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Anna University to participate in the Tech@campus programme.

Anna University, Chennai and the Singapore-based Flextronics today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish and implement the Tech@campus programme at Anna University.



A release from the University said under this programme, the University and the foreign company will collaborate with each other to develop technological curricula to prepare students for careers in the high-tech electronics manufacturing Industry.



The programme was designed in a unique manner to update students with the latest technologies through interactive channels such as elective disciplines, workshops, seminars, Industry visits, case studies, projects and Internship programmes. Flextronics will supply the University with an SMT line for the students to laborate on.