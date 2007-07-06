No iPhone orders says Foxconn PCB subsidiary

According to DigiTimes Pan International (PI), a Foxconn subsidiary, posted a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) denying speculations about landing orders from Apple and a merger with Compeq Manufacturing.

Earlier reports said that PI landed orders for Apple's iPhone printed circuit board (PCB) due to its ties with Foxconn but according to a statement from the company that is not true. The statement PI filed at Taiwan Stock Exchange also denied earlier reports saying that Foxconn may consolidate with Compeq via PI in order to strengthen its relationship with Apple.