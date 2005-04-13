Acal with growing plans in Europe

Acal's CEO, Tony Laughton, anticipates the UK market to grow by between three to five percent this year but Acal aims even higher. Double that figure and you will get the goals for Acal's growth.

For the past 18 years the average level of acquisitions have been one a year. Acal's growing plans may include even future acquisitions which according to Tony Laughton will be “more likely to be in Continental Europe than in the UK”. “There is an opportunity for us to grow in the UK but a much bigger opportunity to grow in Europe,” said Laughton.



