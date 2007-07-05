Tower needs an additional $80m

Israeli based chip producer Tower Semiconductor needs an additional $80m in order to ramp up its production.

In order to ramp up its production to maximum capacity Tower Semiconductor revealed in its F-20 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), that the company needs a further of $80 million in financing.



Last month the company raised $40 million from Israeli institutional investors, to help it increase its production capacity, Globes reports.