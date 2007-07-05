AT&S sees opportunities in FPCBs and automotive

AT&S, Europe's largest PCB manufacturer reported a new record in profit for the year 2006/2007 and the company is also expecting a good development even in the nearest future.

Besides the company's core interest, the mobile telecom equipment suppliers, AT&S is looking with great expectations at the flexible PCB market and the automotive industry. AT&S CEO Harald Sommerer said in an interview that the PCB market in Europe and USA is still viable but is today very much about specialized manufacturing. Harald Sommerer also pointed out the importance of sourcing management and the aspects of the rising raw material costs. AT&S will therefore strengthen its sourcing activities by taking advantage of its connections and established cooperations in Asia.