UK and Poland foreign investor hot spots

Poland is ranked second after China for Foreign Direct Investments in manufacturing activities.

According to an industry survey Poland was ranked second after global giant China for Foreign Direct Investments in manufacturing operations. “European Attractiveness Survey 2007" published by global consultant firm Ernst&Young reported about global investments activities and the report found that thanks to a highly-qualified work force and relatively low labor cost, 38 million people strong Poland also maintained its position among the globe's top ten foreign direct investments (FDI) destinations. China was number one followed by the United States, India, Germany, Russia and Britain in overall Foreign Direct Investments. A considerably smaller country than the rest, Poland ranked number seven on the list, followed by Japan, Brazil and the Czech Republic but Poland took top spot in terms of the number of jobs created by FDI in 2006 in Europe, with a total 31,115 new workplaces thanks to the Foreign Direct Investments. Great Britain ranked second with 27,481 new jobs created by FDI in 2006. Contradicting to the increasing activity in Eastern Europe overall the Ernst&Young study found Western Europe remained the world-leading destination for FDI in 2006, followed by China, Eastern and Central Europe, the USA-Canada and India in the top five.



The greatest challenges for FDI in Poland are Poor transport and logistics infrastructure and a brain and muscle drain, due to the labor outflow to Western Europe since its 2004 EU entry, pose the greatest challenges to FDI growth in Poland.



Britain led the pack in Europe in terms of the number of FDI projects in 2006. It scored 686 new foreign investments, followed by France, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Poland with 152 new FDI projects.