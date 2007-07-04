Vishay expected to take the lead in power semiconductors

Vishay is expected to take the position as the largest power semiconductor supplier this year.

It is the UK based analysing firm IMS Research that draw this expectation. Today Infineon is the largest supplier of power semiconductors with its 8,6% market share. The total market that is worth $12,4 billion is growing and Infineon has during the last year grown by 25% but IMS Research still expects Vishay to take the lead during this year. Vishays success is among other things expected to be driven by the acquisition of International Rectifier's PCS business that was closed in April.