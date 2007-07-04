Quanta to focus on medical and non-notebook businesses

BenQ and Asustek have both put their ODM/OEM businesses in separate companies and Quanta Computer is now focussing its efforts on the non-notebook operations as well as its medical EMS business.

Quanta Computer has a part of its business dedicated to EMS operations for the medical electronics segment which is in focus today for the company's efforts. Quanta Computer also plans to focus more on its non-notebook business in 2007. Quanta has seven business groups targeting non-notebook sectors, including Entertainment (LCD TV), Enterprise Solution, Wireless, Multimedia, Storage, Education PC and Automobile Solution and six business groups for notebook operations.



Although Quanta saw after-tax net profits grow 18% sequentially to NT$12.9 billion (US$393.5 million) in 2006, up from NT$10.9 billion in 2005, operating margins for the company dropped to 5% in 2006, down from 6% in the previous year.