Ship not the last PCB manufacturer on Ireland

evertiq wish to apologize for any confusion caused by the information that all of Ireland's PCB production now would be terminated. That is not the case.

When releasing the news that Ship Circuits now will quit it's manufacturing and now only will focus on PCB trading evertiq wrote that Ship was the last PCB manufacturer on Ireland. That is not the case. There is at least one more. Micam, based in Cork, is manufacturing and selling PCB's and PCB materials.