Global appointed as UK distributor for TCT

Global (EU) Ltd, Leamington Spa, UK and TCT Group / Carbide International Co. Ltd, Taiwan, are pleased to announce the appointment of Global (EU) Ltd as exclusive UK distributor of the TCT range of drill & router products for PCB manufacture.

Global (EU) Ltd will establish a local inventory of TCT products tailored to meet customers requirements. The addition of the TCT product line represents latest step in Global (EU) Ltd's development of a one stop shop for PCB materials and consumables.