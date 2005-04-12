Electronics Production | April 12, 2005
picoChip appoints new CEO
UK-based picoChip appoints Guillaume d'Eyssautier to be the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Guillaume joins picoChip from Cadence Design Systems, where he was Senior VP and General Manager EMEA. Before that, he was General Manager EMEA for IBM Technology Group, which included IBM Microelectronics.
Peter Claydon, co-founder and COO of picoChip, commented, "We founded picoChip with the vision of being a major player in wireless, and we are delighted to appoint a CEO who has the ideal pedigree to capitalize on this. With an impeccable track record of senior management positions within blue-chip semiconductor and design companies, it would be difficult to imagine a better candidate than Guillaume to lead picoChip as it moves up to the next level in its evolution."
Prior to joining Cadence, Guillaume served as Vice President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at IBM Technology Group, which IBM Microelectronics and Storage were part of. He also worked for Conexant (Rockwell Semiconductor Systems), GEC-Plessey Semiconductors. Educated in France, his early career included positions at Philips Semiconductors, Signetics Corp. USA, and Matra Harris Semiconductors.
Guillaume d'Eyssautier commenting on his position, said, "I have worked across the semiconductor industry in a variety of first-rate companies and I am very proud to have joined picoChip. We have an incredibly attractive technology, as recognized by our great customers and partners. I look forward to building on these achievements and picoChip becoming a wonderful success."
