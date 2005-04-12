Latvian workers lowest paid in the EU

Labour costs in the new members of the European Union are on average less than a quarter of the level of the older member states. Latvia is the cheapest according to a study by Mercer Human Resources Consulting, presented on Db-Online.

The annual employment cost of a Latvian employee is EUR 4,752. Then follows Lithuania with EUR 5,649, Slovakia EUR 6,541 and Estonia EUR 6,541. The average cost of employment across all EU states s EUR 28,269, according to the study.