170 new jobs in Cork, Ireland

At the facility in Cork, the Tyndall National Institute will create 170 new jobs. This is a €50m investment and the jobs will be created over the next four years period.

The Institute was established by University College Cork, the Department of Enterprise and Science Foundation Ireland three years ago. Today 330 people are working at the facility, approximately 100 are Phd students.



The Institute undertakes research work for large companies such as Intel, Analog Devices and Hewlett-Packard. With the € 50m investment Tyndall will develop new laboratories and dedicated space for industry researchers, RTE reports.



The institute brings together researchers from UCC, Cork Institute of Technology and the National Microelectronics Research Centre.