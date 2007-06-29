Wadsworth to distribute Fluke in the UK

Wadsworth will distribute Fluke Networks' new DTX Compact OTDR (Optical Time Domain Reflector) fibre tester in the UK.

“As a result, installers need a tester that is easy to use, requires no or little training and can fully test all network environments. The new DTX Compact OTDR addresses all these needs by taking the already established DTX product and copper functionalities, and adding the advance features of ODTR fibre testing for an affordable price." explained Simon Aldridge, Product Manager, Wadsworth.



“We want to ensure that our fibre installations will support both current and future applications for our clients," said Tom Jordal, of Skyline Communications. “With the DTX CableAnalyzer, we can now assure our customers that the fibre cabling installation is rock-solid with Basic and Extended certification. When we certify the performance of every connector and splice, we know that the job meets our high quality standards and callbacks should be few and far between."