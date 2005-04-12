Assembléon opens Chinese Competence Center

Further expanding its global support for SMT manufacturers, Assembléon formally opens its new China Competence Center (CCC) in Shanghai during Nepcon Shanghai, with a gathering of customers, Chinese Government officials and high-level Assembléon and Philips executives on April 13.

Assembléon, formerly Philips EMT, has developed its presence in Asia over two decades, and serves all important centers of electronics manufacturing from a network of sales and services offices and facilities. Under the leadership of Peter Bayes, 70 people, including 50 service and support engineers, are already working out of the Shanghai competence center, and the headcount is set to increase even further. The Center has four sections, providing sales and service support, an application/demonstration facility, a training centre with three dedicated rooms for machine and software training, and a refurbishment activity.



A strong sales and service section will allow Assembléon to enhance its engineering support during installation and ramp-up. This section will soon be expanded with a centralized freefone Call Center, which is currently under test. This will provide Assembléon users with a fast route to resident technicians and fast-response delivery of on-site engineering assistance. Spare parts held in stock in Shanghai will allow rapid delivery with no delay for customs clearance.



In addition, the CCC also offers a refurbishment and technical facility for equipment reconditioning and advanced calibration and repair services. Services that equal the International Competence Center in the Netherlands and hence deliver quick turnaround for Assembléon’s Chinese customers.