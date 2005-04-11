Ericsson transfer orders from Flextronics to Solectron

Ericsson has moved a large proportion of its printed circuits assembly orders from Flextronics in Sweden to Solectron in low-cost regions.

This is the reason why Flextronics laid off 53 workers from its Karlskrona plant in Sweden last week. However the local management strongly believes in that new orders will arrive from other clients within the near future.