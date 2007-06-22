UK is the biggest Consumer<br>Electronics Market in Europe

Research firm GfK said the United Kingdom is the biggest market place as in Europe for Consumer Electronics, with a projected value of 13.1 billion Euros this year.

In comparison, Germany's expenditure is projected at 12.3 billion Euros and France at 9.6 billion Euros. Discussion in the industry has centred around declining prices, but is often forgotten that these new products are significantly more expensive than the generation of products they are replacing, a spokesperson for Gfk said. “A few years ago we might have spent £15 on a portable CD player today we are happy to spend £100 or even £200 on an MP3 player. Perhaps the most extreme example is the Portable Car Navigation product, effectively replacing a £5 road atlas, we will spend £100, £200 or even more on these products", the spokesperson said.