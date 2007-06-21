New enclosure firm in Southhampton, UK

Verotec will be the saving of the enclosure operations in Southhampton. According to Electronicsweekly two ex-senior managers of APW have acquired the metal enclosures product lines from the APW receivers and set up a firm called Verotec.

The Southampton-based enclosure manufacturer APW went into administration at the beginning of the year. All employees would thereby be laid off so it came sent from heaven for a number of employees when the two ex-senior managers of APW acquired the operations in the name of Verotec.



One other firm, Vero Technologies acquired the plastic enclosures business from the APW receivers and these two firms, Verotech and Vero Technologies will work closely together, said a spokesman, although they are separate.



“The substantial order book on hand when APW ceased to trade will be fulfilled by Verotec. The traditionally high Vero quality, fit and finish will be maintained," said the firm.