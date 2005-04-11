Western European EDA market up 33%

According to the market statistics service of the EDA Consortium revenues of the Western European EDA(Electronic Design Automation) market rose by 33% from Q3 2003 to Q3 2004 to reach the full year revenue of $820 million. That makes this particular market the world's second largest EDA market with 20% of the global revenue which 2004 reached $4,019 million.

$4,019 million is a rise by 2.8 percent from 2003's $3,911million. The only region to show a negative trend is North America. The year-on-year revenue for the North American EDA market 2004 was despite a rise in Q4 a decline by 14 percent to $1,950 million.