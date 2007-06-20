NXP open Reference Design Centre in Austria

NXP Semiconductors has established a Reference Design Centre (RDC) in Austria with the aim of facilitating deployment and adoption of RFID technology.

Based near Graz, Austria, the RDC improves the performance and reliability of existing RFID systems by thoroughly testing applications under real-life conditions for various industries such as pharmaceutical, manufacturing and retail.



Working in collaboration with key industry bodies such as EPCglobal and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the facility will help NXP and its partners to deliver RFID solutions with optimum read ranges and system configuration. The RDC will develop new RFID solutions with a 'frequency agnostic' approach, as wireless frequency ranges are assessed and recommended based on the exact needs of the individual application.



"The successful adoption of RFID hinges on smoothing out the issues surrounding interoperability and standardization, as in the past various stakeholders have developed solutions independently of each other," said Andrew Nathanson, practice director, AIDC/RFID Technologies, Venture Development Corporation. . "In order for organizations to be able to benefit from business-ready RFID solutions, there needs to be greater collaboration between all parties to ensure greater synchronicity in the use of RFID."



"RFID technology fundamentally changes how organizations operate, so it is essential that, before implementing RFID solutions, all the elements are ready to use in your business environment," said Jan-Willem Reynaerts, general manager, RFID, NXP Semiconductors. "In the past, system integrators have only been able to find out how components perform in actual applications when conducting trials with end-users. An environment such as NXP's RDC ensures these solutions are business ready, removing the need for beta testing, improving the calculation for the return-on-investment and providing an extra level of confidence for the customer."