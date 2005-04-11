Lamar to distribute Park Electrochemical

Lamar Group Ltd. is now representing North American based Park Electrochemical’s digital substrate materials in Great Britain and Ireland. Lamar will sell, distribute and warehouse products manufactured by Park’s Neltec Europe SAS business unit in Mirebeau, France.

Great Britain and Ireland remain active regions for prototype and medium volume advanced digital applications. This new sales representative and distributorship relationship with Lamar will provide reactive localized service to Park's customers in the region. Customers will benefit from access to a range of Neltec products at the speed and level of service for which Lamar is recognized.



Lamar Group serves the printed circuit board industry with copper clad laminate (high technology multi-layer, FR-4, CEM1), drill board, copper foil, release film, pre-preg, acrylics and kraft paper, together with a wide range of cleaning and maintenance products, inks, chemicals, film storage system, drills and routers, tapes and many other consumable products.