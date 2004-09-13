Atotech expands production

Atotech Deutschland GmbH laid the foundation stone for the expansion of its plant in Werder near Neuruppin, Brandenburg. The production facilities will almost double to 10,000 m², while annual production output will increase to 20,000 tons by this roughly 4 million investment.

When officially opened in 1997, the production facilities were designed for 7,500 tons/year. Today, with 15,000 tons/year, the plant has reached its peak capacity. The expansion project is scheduled for taking up operation in the 3rd quarter of 2005. Initially a workforce of about 70 employees will be working at the site. The decision for investing in the Neuruppin location will increase its recognition in the Atotech Group and strengthen its standing.



Representatives from politics and society were present at the cornerstone ceremony on August 2004. In his short speech, Christian Gilde, district administrator of the Ostprignitz-Ruppin district, underlined the importance of Atotech as economic factor for the region. Andreas Threbank, managing director of Atotech Deutschland, explained the strategic role of the Neuruppin location within the international Atotech Group. In a symbolic gesture by placing the foundation stone chronicle inside the foundation stone, he wished success for the site. Apart from copies of newspapers of the day and mascots, representative Atotech workpieces were also deposited in the foundation stone.