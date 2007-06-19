Cyan and Adaptive Modules team up in Europe

Cyan Technology and Adaptive Modules have teamed up for development. The partnership is aimed to take the companies into the European Wireless market.

“Cyan already had a capability in wireless communication. Adaptive Modules already had a customer requirement and by agreeing a partnership where Adaptive becomes the manufacturing and sales channel and will accelerate and broaden Cyan's penetration of this fast growing market", Cyan Technology's CEO Ken Lamb told electronicsweekly.