Assembléon appoints new agent in France

The technology specialist in SMT placement, Assembléon, has appointed a new agent in France. APS France Equipments is a member of the Propelec S.A. group, which has for years represented Assembléon in Spain and Portugal.

Propelec acquired APS France Equipments in 2004. The company has two business lines – importing and distributing leading brands of SMT manufacturing equipment and also workshop equipment.



APS France Equipments has a large installed base of SMT production equipment in France. Director and sales manager Xavier Glinec leads a team of seven people bringing extensive sales and support experience to the care of Assembléon users in France.



Assembléon’s director region Europe, Ton Cornelissen, comments: “Propelec has a very positive attitude to the SMT market and to its customers, and continuously invests to build on its success. We’ve shared a very satisfying relationship with the Propelec group in Spain, and have every confidence in the company’s capability to represent us in France in cooperation with Assembléon France SAS.”