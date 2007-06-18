Aeroflex and Beijing StarPoint to co-operate

Aeroflex and the Beijing StarPoint Telecommunication Software Company have announced an agreement to jointly develop the first, full TD-SCDMA protocol conformance test system.

TD-SCDMA is the 3G technology standard being developed by the Chinese Academy of

Telecommunication Technology (CATT) that is expected to be the primary 3G technology in use during the forthcoming Beijing Olympics.



With TD-SCDMA mobile terminal and basestation technology now reaching maturity, the protocol conformance test system to be jointly developed by Aeroflex and Beijing StarPoint will support its commercial roll-out, both speeding up and decreasing the cost of deployment by reducing the requirement for extensive field and interoperability trials.



To expedite the development of the TD-SCDMA protocol conformance test system, both Aeroflex and Beijing StarPoint will make available technology for the project from its existing products.



“With around 500 million mobile phone subscribers, making China the world's largest single market, the opportunity for TD-SCDMA is enormous," said Dr Xu Guo Xin, CEO of Beijing StarPoint Telecommunication Software Company. “Our agreement with Aeroflex will ensure the rapid development of a full TD-SCDMA protocol conformance test system and reinforce our ability to meet early market demand for comprehensive TD-SCDMA test solutions."