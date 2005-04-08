Infineon sells optical network unit

North American Exar Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with German semiconductor giant Infineon Technologies North America Corp. division in which Exar has agreed to acquire for cash a significant part of Infineon's Optical Networking(ON) business unit.

The acquisition includes assets relating to the multi-rate TDM framer products, fiber channel over SONET/SDH, resilient packet ring (RPR), as well as certain intellectual property for data over SONET products. The transaction is expected to close shortly. No figures of the transaction was mentioned.