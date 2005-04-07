Sanmina-SCI Cables, Automotive divisions to provide ISM

Sanmina-SCI Corporation today announced its Automotive and Cables Divisions are ready to provide integrated signal-management solutions (ISM).

ISM allows Sanmina-SCI to simulate the signal from Transmitter to Receiver early in the project development process, enabling quick feasibility studies to determine critical electrical and mechanical constraints. Cable routing changes and component substitution are then rapidly determined and implemented, saving automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) valuable time and money early in the design process.



"As higher bus speeds are introduced into vehicles, the need for signal management becomes critical to maintain the electrical parameters necessary to achieve optimum system performance and avoid intersystem interference," explained David McNaughton, Applications Engineer for Sanmina-SCI's Cables Division. "ISM allows the automotive engineer to evaluate the robustness of the system. Sanmina-SCI can now test components and create S parameters for standard automotive components not normally used at these frequencies in order to evaluate its performance. ISM also allows system upgrades to be evaluated enabling high-bandwidth options to be rapidly achieved with minimum design modifications."



"Demand for high-speed electronic networks in automobiles is changing the way automotive system designers specify the electrical performance of automotive cabling," said Oliver Digel, Sanmina-SCI's Senior Vice President of Business Development. "The integrated signal-management process is a simulation technique that Sanmina-SCI has refined over many years of testing and development in the telecom and datacom industries. By offering a 'virtual build' design scenario, plus prototyping and low-cost manufacturing solutions around the world, our automotive customers are in a position to meet the 6 to 9 month consumer product lifecycle demand with quality results."



Sanmina-SCI's Automotive Division leverages more than 20 years of experience working with leading automotive OEMs, providing design, engineering, printed circuit board (PCB) fabrication and assembly, cables, sheet metal and full-system assembly for a range of automotive products as diverse as HVAC components, suspension, seating frames and safety systems. Currently, Sanmina-SCI's automotive manufacturing facilities in Gunzenhausen, Germany; Karlsruhe, Germany; Tatabanya, Hungary; Greenock, Scotland; Guadalajara, Mexico; Monterrey, Mexico; Hortolandia, Brazil; Singapore; Batam, Indonesia; Pathunthani, Thailand; and Wuxi, China have successfully passed the registration audit for ISO/TS 16949:2002 certification. The ISO/TS 16949:2002 certification is the highest international standard for the automotive industry.