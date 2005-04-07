Siemens secures industrial power plants orders from Italy and Saudi Arabia

The Siemens Power Generation Group has secured an order to supply the main components for a combined cycle power plant in Bergamo, Italy.

The purchaser is Dalmine Tenaris S.p.A., which is part of the international Tenaris Group. PG also was awarded an order to supply four gas turbines for an industrial power plant in Saudi Arabia. The combined order volume is approximately US$120 million.



