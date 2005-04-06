Synova expands presence in Asia

In a move to strengthen its presence within Asia, Swiss based Synova, a specialist in water jet-guided laser technology, today announced the opening of Synova Japan.

The wholly-owned subsidiary will provide localized sales and support for the company’s laser systems, which span across the semiconductor, electronic, tooling, medical, automotive and energy industries. Accounting for more than 40 percent of Synova’s revenue in 2004, the Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the company’s largest market, with the majority of demand being fueled by the semiconductor and electronics sectors.



The establishment of the Japan office complements the company’s strategic investments over the last year to expand its presence in this burgeoning region. Synova has already entrenched itself close to all major industries with the recent opening of local offices in Hong Kong and Korea, and established distributor partnerships in Taiwan, China, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and India.