Optic Technium to host optics tech development

After a DTI study and subsequent research councils a national centre for large optics manufacturing technology will be hosted by Optic Technium in Wales. There will the various necessary technologies for high-tech optics manufacturing be developed.

“There’s a huge shortage of manufacturing capacity for optics,” said Dr Mark Bonnar, a technology translator for the DTI’s Smart Optics Faraday Partnership. “NASA has predicted there will be a four-to-one undersupply situation by 2010”, he adds.



The project is expected to gain a lot of income since demand for these kind of operations appears to heavily increase.



This summer the centre in St Asaph in North Wales will recieve it's first advanced instruments for automated manufacturing of high-precision optics.