Electronics Production | April 06, 2005
PLM discussed at Agility Europe
Product Lifecycle Management provider Agile Software Corporation gathered a wide range of customers leaders at their PLM customer conference in Heidelberg Germany during March.
Strategies, best practices, and business results in PLM were discussed among the houndreds of participants at the successful conference.
Speakers and attendees represented leading companies such as, Cellon, Cisco Systems, IBM, Magna Steyr, Playtex, Siemens, SMS-Demag, Thermo Electron, ZF, and many more. Most notable was a keynote address by industry luminary Prof. Dr. h.c. Lothar Spaeth, chairman of the supervisory board, Jenoptik AG and former prime minister of Baden-Wuerttemberg. Professor Spaeth, a thought leader in technology, politics and government, shared his views on the vital role of innovation in today's global business environment.
AGILITY Europe offered tracks that focused on specific vertical markets. The sessions in these tracks featured executives and luminaries representing the automotive, consumer packaged goods, electronics and high tech, industrial, medical device and pharmaceutical industries, who shared best practice strategies that benefit companies focused on managing product profitability within compressed market windows and across highly complex supply chains.
AGILITY Europe also held solution tracks that featured detailed discussions on Agile products, including Agile e6. Announced during AGILITY Europe, Agile e6 is the latest release developed specifically to meet the unique needs of manufacturers in complex engineering industries. Agile e6, available in spring 2005, will include the new module Agile Customer Needs Management, and new and expanded functionality in the Agile Product Data Management module and the Agile e6 PLM platform.
In addition to the vertical markets and solution tracks, AGILITY Europe featured a partner showcase where event sponsors and partner companies demonstrated their complimentary technologies. Event sponsors included Aspectis, Cimmetry Systems, Communication & Systemes, CSS Maier GmbH, Espedia, i2, Magna Steyr, Pisa Repository Systems, Oracle, ots Unternehmensberatung GmbH, Satyam Computer Services, Simus Systems, Sinteg AG, Spicer Corporation, Sun Microsystems and usb Management Consulting.
"We're extremely pleased with the participation levels at AGILITY Europe. Our sponsors were first rate, and we relied upon many of them to help develop content for the event," said Bryan Stolle, Agile CEO. "We're also grateful to the many customers and partners who shared their stories and experiences. It was truly a learning experience to see how PLM is helping so many companies achieve their business goals-around the globe and across industries."
The next AGILITY will be held in Spring 2006 in Las Vegas.
