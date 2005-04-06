Record-breaking revenues for Chipcon

Norweigan based semiconductor company Chipcon, which designs and markets high-performance wireless radio solutions, increased revenues 66 percent to NOK 180.5 million and operating profit 90 percent to NOK 5.8 million in 2004.

The company also tripled its unit sales volume in 2004, and has now sold more than 20 million total cumulative chips for use in home and building automation and consumer electronics.



Unit volumes increased from approximately 4 million units in 2003 to 12 million units in 2004. Over the last five years, the company has had a compound annual revenue growth rate of 70 percent. “We are a significant Norwegian exporter of high-tech products, and are well positioned in the global wireless semiconductor market. In 2004, we had another record-breaking year where we grew both sales and profits. We also increased our cash position and expanded our sales and distribution network,'”says Chipcon CEO, Geir Førre.



Chipcon also formely announced the appointment of Ole J. Fredriksen as Chairman. Mr. Fredriksen has served on Chipcon's Board of Directors since April 2004.

