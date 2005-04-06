Flextronics to lay off 53 in Sweden

Ericsson has chosen to insource a part of the circuit board production from Flextronics in Karlskrona, Sweden. Therefore Flextronics will lay off 53 employees.

The 53 are only half of what originally was announced, SR Blekinge reports. Flextronics will transfer a part of it's production to lower cost regions since the products have reached the ramp-up stadium of the production. About 450 employees will work in production and R&D at the Karlskrona plant after this round of lay off. Karlskrona is today Flextronics's platform for electronics production in Sweden.