Tecate appoints YEG as UK Distributor

SA electronic components manufacturer Tecate Group have appointed YEG Components as the UK Distributor for their Powerburst range of Ultracapacitor Cells.

Powerburst Ultracapacitors are suitable for applications requiring fast charge and discharge cycles yet offering a life of 500k cycles. Applications include: pulse power demand, portable electronic devices, solar powered equipment such as solar lighting and road stud lighting, medical equipment and hybrid battery packs. The Powerburst 2.7V series is also ideal for use in situations where power backup is required to enable an orderly shutdown or save critical data when main power is lost.



YEG Components Product Manager, Trisha Kirkham commented, “We are extremely pleased to be distributing Tecate products and we believe the future demand for their range of Ultracapacitors will result in a steady climb as manufacturers discover the benefits to be gained through improved power efficiencies, enhanced product performance and the lifting of design barriers"



YEG Components are part of the Young Electronics Group who distribute a wide range of electronic components in the UK and Europe.