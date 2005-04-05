Vilniaus Vingis posts lower sales

Sales of the Lithuania EMS provider Vilniaus Vingis AB since the start of the year made up € 7 million (LTL 25.3 million). This is 28% less year-on-year.

The result of Q1 of 2005 was announced via Vilnius Stock Exchange, VZ online reports. Currently, the number of Vilniaus Vingis employees is about 2000. No reduction in the work force has not been announced. Every third TV set made in Europe is being assembled in complete with the company's made deflection yoke. Vilniaus Vingis biggest clients includes Ekranas (Lithuania), Samsung SDI (Germany, Hungury), LG Philips Displays (UK), Siauliu Tauro Televizoriai (Lithuania), Rubin (Russia).