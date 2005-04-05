Arrow & Philips leverage RosettaNet to accelerate design cycles

Arrow Electronics, Inc. has implemented the first RosettaNet design win process in the Asia Pacific region with Philips' semiconductor division, one of the world's leading providers of semiconductor-based solutions for connected consumer and communications applications.

The RosettaNet design win process automates the exchange of design information through real-time system-to-system communication, accelerating product design cycles. Arrow and Philips also have an existing RosettaNet engagement in North America.



The Arrow and Philips RosettaNet systems use the full series of RosettaNet 5C Partner Interface Processes (PIPs). RosettaNet PIPs use a common language to define business processes between trading partners. The result is a fully automated system that provides Arrow and Philips with the ability to share accurate, up-to-the-minute information about potential design opportunities.



Arrow is currently engaged with numerous trading partners on a wide range of RosettaNet processes that cover the entire cycle, from product concept through to order management and payment.