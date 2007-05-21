ITT sells it's switches

ITT Electronic Components has now closed an agreement with the venture capitalists Littlejohn & Co. Greenwich, Connecticut USA.

The entire deal will be set within 30-60 days including new name and general organizational structures.



Under the agreement the C&K switching programme with design and production in Boston, Costa Rica and China, tact switches, smart card connectors from Dole in France, switch regulators and joysticks from Berlin and front panels from Dole or those of silicon rubber type from China.