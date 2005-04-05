Kitron in $1M contract

Norweigan EMS provider Kitron has signed development- and production agreement with Helly Hansen Spesialprodukter AS worth nearly one million dollar.

Kitron will by spring 2006 deliver the newly developed electronic product to Helly Hansen.



"We have chosen Kitron for their competence and their short time-to-market. Kitron got the job for providing us the best delivery safety", said Terje Gorm Hansen director at Helly Hansen Spesialprodukter AS.



“This is an important contract for Kitron since our competence within design, development, industrialization and production is being used in this project, and because this mission matches with our approach within detection and positioning. We expect a lot from that approach in the future”, said Jan Sigvartsen CEO at Kitron AS.