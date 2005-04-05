Italian display firm to invest in Romania

Italian based Global Display Solutions (GDS) and the Italian government will together invest more than €1 million to GDS’s recently opened facility in Arad’s Free Trade Enterprise Zone, Romania.

The aim of the investment is to expand the Romanian site enabling GDS to migrate its production of industrial displays, which is currently carried out in Italy, to the new facility, BussinessRomania reports.



GDS Manufacturing Services SA and state-owned Finest SpA is contributing 25 percent of the total investment to the venture, alongside GDS's financial contribution, according to BusinessRomania.



Romania currently has 6 Free Trade Enterprice Zones in Romania.



GDS is a global manufacturer of industrial display products for companies as NCR, Diebold, GE Medical, Raymarine & Siemens. In order to meet the diverse needs of the entire global displays market, GDS’s company maintains operations in 5 sectors; Global Accounts (OEM), e-Signage, General Industrial Market, Service & repair for global accounts and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS).