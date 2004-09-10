COMET delivers distinctive growth

Swiss based The COMET Group, manufacturer of components and systems for the growth markets of security, quality control and miniaturization, generated sales of CHF 34.6 million in the first half of 2004 (H1 2003: CHF 27.5 million).

This includes sales of CHF 2.4 million from the recently acquired FEINFOCUS Group. Consolidated operating income (EBIT) was CHF 3.0 million, more than seven times higher than one year earlier (CHF 0.4 million). Net profit for the period was CHF 2.2 million (H1 2003: CHF 0.04 million).



By optimizing cost structures and increasing efficiency through the new IT platform, COMET was able to benefit disproportionately strongly from the upturn in its core markets, which are the semiconductor and non-destructive testing industries. Important milestones for COMET's future development were also reached in the first half of 2004 with the acquisition of FEINFOCUS and the successful capital increase, in which 100,000 new registered shares were issued at a price of CHF 180.